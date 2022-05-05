STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €65.00 by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($68.42) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.05) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €35.02 ($36.86) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.83. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($22.58).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

