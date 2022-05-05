Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 5th (ADSK, AGM, AGNC, ARBFF, CIGI, CUBE, DIN, ELSSF, EXPE, FTNT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 5th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti currently has $138.00 target price on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.50.

ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $350.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$52.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Henry Schein exited the first quarter of 2022 on a bullish note with better-than-expected results. The company saw robust performances by all three of its operating businesses. The company’s international performance was also impressive. First-quarter growth in the dental business was driven by strong global equipment sales as dentists continued to invest in their practices and consumable merchandise sales. Growth within Henry Schein One continues to be driven primarily by a recovery in patient traffic in dental offices. Expansion of the gross margin bodes well. Favorable long-term trends in the dental business and a strong solvency position are an added plus. Over the past year, Henry Schein has outperformed the industry. Meanwhile, a spike in operating costs is building pressure on the bottom line. Foreign exchange impact persists.”

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kforce Inc. and its subsidiaries provide professional staffing services and solutions to clients on both a temporary and permanent basis through our Technology and Finance and Accounting segments. Tech Segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients, focusing primarily on areas of information technology such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning and network architecture and security. FA segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients in areas such as accounting, transactional finance, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services and systems and controls analysis and documentation. Kforce Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla. “

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitie Group plc provides strategic outsourcing services. The company’s operating segment includes Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services. Hard FM segment includes technical, building maintenance and energy services. Property management segment provides repair and maintenance services in the social housing market. Healthcare segment provides care at home for people who need help and support due to illness, infirmity or disability. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Mitie Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $396.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Martin Marietta’s first-quarter 2022 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues (products and services) beat the same. Although revenues increased on a year-over-year basis backed by improved pricing across businesses as well as higher demand, earnings declined due to ongoing higher cost inflation. Aggregates product gross margin declined 640 basis points (bps) due to higher costs of diesel, repairs, internal freight and depreciation costs. However, MLM benefitted from enterprise-wide pricing gains, organic aggregates and cement shipment growth, and contributions from 2021 acquisitions. With higher pricing, increased infrastructure funding, strong housing activity along with recovering private non-residential markets, the company is poised to gain in 2022 and beyond. Key buyouts further enhanced its pipeline of growth opportunities.<“

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $18.50 target price on the stock.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $78.00 target price on the stock.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $132.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $313.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has €104.00 ($109.47) price target on the stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have C$13.50 target price on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a buy rating. They currently have C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. “

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

