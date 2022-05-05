Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

