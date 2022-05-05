Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after buying an additional 859,600 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,826,000 after purchasing an additional 864,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. 204,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $37.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

