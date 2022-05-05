Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.
KIRK opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.77. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.