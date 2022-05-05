Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

KIRK opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.77. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

