StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Advaxis by 292.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 107.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

