StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.07.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Advaxis Company Profile
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
