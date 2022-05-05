Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stoneridge updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.15)-0.10 EPS.

SRI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.28 million, a PE ratio of 177.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.