StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SVAUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

