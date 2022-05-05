Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $172.21 Average PT from Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $12.03 on Monday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Straumann Company Profile (Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.