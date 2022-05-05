Strike (STRK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.37 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Strike has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $34.60 or 0.00087643 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $109.83 million and $7.37 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00216582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00436821 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,558.04 or 1.83779940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,174,037 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

