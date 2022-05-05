Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.20. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,840. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

RGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,195,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

