Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Shares of Sumitomo stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

Sumitomo ( OTCMKTS:SSUMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.