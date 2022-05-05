Sumokoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,213.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $18,213.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.79 or 0.00572278 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 51,028,726 coins and its circulating supply is 44,328,726 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.