Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.42

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$48.42 and last traded at C$47.05, with a volume of 3011977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.59.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.04.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.11. The stock has a market cap of C$67.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.
About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
