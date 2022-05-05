Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.42

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$48.42 and last traded at C$47.05, with a volume of 3011977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.11. The stock has a market cap of C$67.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.6700002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

