Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.08% of Sunrun worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Sunrun by 303.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $44,590,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Sunrun by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 2.24. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

