Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Super Micro Computer updated its Q4 guidance to $1.51-1.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,261. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,604 shares of company stock worth $2,231,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 105,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

