Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.43. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,604 shares of company stock worth $2,231,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 140.6% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 750,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 438,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 212.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 431,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $8,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

