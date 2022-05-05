Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Super Micro Computer updated its Q4 guidance to $1.51-1.69 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,678 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

