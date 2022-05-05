Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Upgraded to Buy at Cormark

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.58.

SPB stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.37. The company had a trading volume of 193,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,330. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.63. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.6974888 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

