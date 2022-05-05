SuperLauncher Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $19,827.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00216869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00462481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039584 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73,676.78 or 1.97628937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,139,869 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

