Supreme (LON:SUP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $145.00

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 147.34 ($1.84), with a volume of 117196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.91).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Supreme from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £165.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

