Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.
SGRY opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $69.58.
In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $181,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.
Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)
