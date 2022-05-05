Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Citigroup

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.11.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

