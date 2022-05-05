Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $298.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $241.80 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.