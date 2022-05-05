Swap 1-Day Volume Tops $59.00 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 17% against the dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $131,508.42 and approximately $59.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00221884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039430 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.21 or 2.03301811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,191,062 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

