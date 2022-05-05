SYNC Network Price Down 11.9% This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.96 million and $16,176.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00236636 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.10 or 0.00540719 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,305,720 coins and its circulating supply is 124,751,183 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

