Syscoin Trading Down 19.5% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $264.86 million and $9.20 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.10 or 0.00266164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014319 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 638,861,011 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars.

