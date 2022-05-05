T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.10.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.