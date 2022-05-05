T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,780. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.22 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day moving average is $171.21. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

