TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by CICC Research

CICC Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.29.
Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after buying an additional 102,428 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,550,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after buying an additional 10,358,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after buying an additional 646,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
