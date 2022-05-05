TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by CICC Research

CICC Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after buying an additional 102,428 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,550,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after buying an additional 10,358,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after buying an additional 646,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

