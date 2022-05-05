Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.64

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 2769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

