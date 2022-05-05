TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,221. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

