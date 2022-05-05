TD Securities Trims IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Target Price to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 889,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,235. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.15.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

