Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 34,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

TDY stock opened at $427.94 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $391.28 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.