Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Issues Earnings Results

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 15,708,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,901,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after buying an additional 1,304,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,731,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 125,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tellurian by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,411,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tellurian by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 287,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tellurian by 746.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,005,820 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

