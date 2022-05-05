Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.96. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tenneco by 454.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Tenneco (Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.