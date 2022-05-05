Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $29.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $939.24. 1,052,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,447,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $973.06 billion, a PE ratio of 123.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $943.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $988.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,472 shares of company stock worth $348,476,910 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

