Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.32 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.30-$4.40 EPS.

TTEK traded down $8.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 474,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,315. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.