Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Textron worth $30,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,232 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $69.75. 46,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

