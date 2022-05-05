TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $100.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $86.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

