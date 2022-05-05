The Brink’s Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Brink’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink’s to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 365,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,218. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $81.14.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Brink’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,511,000 after buying an additional 49,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brink’s by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Brink’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Brink’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 355,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

