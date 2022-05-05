The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0238

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010123 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00221454 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000105 BTC.

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

