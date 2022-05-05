The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 692,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 10,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,698. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

