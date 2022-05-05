The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 692,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 10,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,698. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
