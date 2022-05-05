The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $9.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,303. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

