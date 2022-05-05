The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.94.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $9.45 on Wednesday, hitting $324.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.03 and a 200 day moving average of $365.19. The company has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

