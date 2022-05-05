The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

THG stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.08. 831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

