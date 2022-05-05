The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $39.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.7% in the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 51,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

