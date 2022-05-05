The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.21 and a 200-day moving average of $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

