The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

KHC opened at $43.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

