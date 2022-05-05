The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.18). Lovesac posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $46.62 on Monday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lovesac by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.